Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $852,000 Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, August 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.31.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

MRVL remained flat at $41.50 on Monday. 26,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,977,995. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $92.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.46 and a 200-day moving average of $47.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -150.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $886,800 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Further Reading

