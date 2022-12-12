Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 224 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,682 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 71,032 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,582 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,653 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.70.

Insider Activity

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $481.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,402. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $501.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

