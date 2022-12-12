Render Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10.02 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Render Token has a market cap of $125.86 million and approximately $10.02 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00002914 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Render Token has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $893.09 or 0.05249737 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.33 or 0.00507467 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,115.14 or 0.30067656 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token’s genesis date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

