Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Republic Services to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $150.63.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:RSG opened at $135.81 on Thursday. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $149.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic Services will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 43.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Republic Services by 94.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.