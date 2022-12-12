Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Akari Therapeutics (AKTX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKTX):

12/7/2022 – Akari Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/5/2022 – Akari Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.

11/29/2022 – Akari Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/21/2022 – Akari Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/13/2022 – Akari Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/5/2022 – Akari Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/1/2022 – Akari Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Akari Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Akari Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKTX traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.50. 1,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,510. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86. The company has a market cap of $37.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.30. Akari Therapeutics, Plc has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.64.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Akari Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 24,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,703,000. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

