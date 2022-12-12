Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) in the last few weeks:

12/12/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $446.00 to $445.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $343.00 to $387.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $350.00 to $390.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $430.00 to $435.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/9/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $395.00 to $390.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/9/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $345.00 to $360.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $383.00 to $431.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $434.00 to $450.00.

12/6/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $345.00 to $438.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $535.00 to $542.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/5/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $390.00 to $465.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/5/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $350.00 to $400.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/5/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $450.00.

12/5/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $535.00 to $542.00.

12/2/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $333.00 to $395.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/25/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $464.00 to $413.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

LULU traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $328.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,115,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,568. The business has a 50-day moving average of $332.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.65. The company has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $414.88.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,334 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $226,818,000 after purchasing an additional 86,207 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

