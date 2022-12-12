Revain (REV) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Revain (REV) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 12th. One Revain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Revain has a total market capitalization of $47.09 million and approximately $665,697.80 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Revain has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Revain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $922.36 or 0.05374841 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.00 or 0.00512337 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,213.99 or 0.30356206 BTC.

About Revain

Revain (CRYPTO:REV) is a token. It was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official website is revain.org. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Revain

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews.Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well.All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible.Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning.Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders..”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.