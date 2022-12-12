Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Achieves Market Cap of $1.18 Million

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 17.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 12th. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $12,912.71 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00012119 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005829 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036021 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00044872 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005774 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00020685 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00240549 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

