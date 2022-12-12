RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 7th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RIV opened at $13.08 on Monday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

In other RiverNorth Opportunities Fund news, Director John Wayne Hutchens acquired 2,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,081.89. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,612.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

