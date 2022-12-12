RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.03

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RMG Acquisition Corp. III

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 40.0% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth $825,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $33,328,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $2,601,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at about $17,256,000. 73.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RMG Acquisition Corp. III

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

