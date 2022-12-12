RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.03

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RMG Acquisition Corp. III

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMGC. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $33,328,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 257.2% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,458,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,376,000 after buying an additional 2,490,223 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at about $17,256,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 294.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,981,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,715,000 after buying an additional 1,479,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 82.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 739,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after buying an additional 334,242 shares during the last quarter. 73.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RMG Acquisition Corp. III

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

