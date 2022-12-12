Robert W. Baird Lowers Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $150.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $200.00.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Northland Securities began coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a market perform rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Salesforce from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM opened at $131.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $127.02 and a 1 year high of $270.57. The firm has a market cap of $131.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 468.25, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $368,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,484,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 198,322 shares of company stock valued at $30,145,590. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $35,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 576.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

