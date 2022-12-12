Robin A. Frew Sells 160,675 Shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Stock

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) insider Robin A. Frew sold 160,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $48,202.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,259,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,977,941.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MiX Telematics Stock Down 2.3 %

MiX Telematics stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.52. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,489. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.63 million, a P/E ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 0.81. MiX Telematics Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on MIXT shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on MiX Telematics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiX Telematics

About MiX Telematics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIXT. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 74,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 324,568 shares in the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 382,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 166,340 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 657,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 97,155 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,264,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,607,000 after purchasing an additional 53,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,412,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,043,000 after purchasing an additional 24,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

