Robin A. Frew Sells 160,675 Shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Stock

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) insider Robin A. Frew sold 160,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $48,202.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,259,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,977,941.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
MiX Telematics Stock Down 2.3 %
MiX Telematics stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.52. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,489. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.63 million, a P/E ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 0.81. MiX Telematics Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on MIXT shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on MiX Telematics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiX Telematics
About MiX Telematics
MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.