Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in November

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2022

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTYGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Ryman Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYHTY traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.81. 1,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.60. Ryman Healthcare has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $42.38.

Ryman Healthcare Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

Ryman Healthcare Company Profile

Ryman Healthcare Limited develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, rest homes, and hospitals for the elderly in New Zealand and Australia. The company's villages provide a range of retirement living and care options, such as independent townhouses and apartments, and serviced apartments, as well as a care center, which offers rest homes, hospitals, dementia-level care, and respite and day care services.

