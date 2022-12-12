Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in November

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sabre Stock Up 0.3 %

SABRP opened at $81.81 on Monday. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $64.61 and a fifty-two week high of $151.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.54.

Sabre Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $1.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $6.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SABRP. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Sabre by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,268,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225,815 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Sabre by 16.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 363,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,911,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in Sabre by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,021,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sabre by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sabre by 9.0% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 239,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,221,000 after purchasing an additional 19,904 shares during the period.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

