Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in November

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Sabre Stock Up 0.3 %
SABRP opened at $81.81 on Monday. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $64.61 and a fifty-two week high of $151.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.54.
Sabre Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $1.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $6.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%.
Institutional Trading of Sabre
Sabre Company Profile
Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.
