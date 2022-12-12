Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Trading Up 7.1%

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.52 and last traded at $6.52. Approximately 203,481 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,542,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on SABR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sabre from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Sabre Stock Up 7.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25.

Institutional Trading of Sabre

Sabre Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sabre in the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Sabre in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sabre in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Sabre in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

