Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires 4,539 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

IJR stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.36. The company had a trading volume of 60,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,621,631. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $117.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.63.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

