Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys 12,600 Shares of Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQCU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQCU – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jupiter Acquisition were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in Jupiter Acquisition by 63.6% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:JAQCU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,004. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. Jupiter Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $10.32.

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

