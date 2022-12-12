Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU – Get Rating) by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,642 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goal Acquisitions were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PUCKU. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,868,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Goal Acquisitions by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter valued at $526,000.

Goal Acquisitions Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PUCKU remained flat at $10.03 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,070. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

Goal Acquisitions Profile

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

