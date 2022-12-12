Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Reduces Position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFIVU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 12,366 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000.

Shares of CFIVU remained flat at $10.06 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.18.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

