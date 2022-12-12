Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 3,460 Shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAXU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAXU – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inflection Point Acquisition were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its stake in Inflection Point Acquisition by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 270,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition by 399.5% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Inflection Point Acquisition stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,236. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.92.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

