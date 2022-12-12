Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 5,020 Shares of HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMAU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMAU – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,020 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCM Acquisition were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of HCM Acquisition by 320.5% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HCM Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCM Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,995,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of HCM Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,510,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of HCM Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

HCM Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of HCMAU stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.32. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,022. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08. HCM Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.34.

HCM Acquisition Profile

HCM Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

