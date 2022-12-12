Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 9,350 Shares of Frontier Investment Corp (OTCMKTS:FICVU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its position in Frontier Investment Corp (OTCMKTS:FICVU – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,350 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Frontier Investment were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Frontier Investment in the second quarter worth $4,855,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Frontier Investment during the first quarter valued at about $2,920,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Investment by 88.0% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment during the second quarter worth about $157,000.

Frontier Investment Stock Performance

Shares of Frontier Investment stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.99. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,779. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81. Frontier Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $10.03.

Frontier Investment Profile

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

