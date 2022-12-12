Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 372,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,770 shares during the period. Kismet Acquisition Three comprises approximately 0.6% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kismet Acquisition Three were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the first quarter worth $983,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 1,045.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 28,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 439.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 50,069 shares in the last quarter.

Kismet Acquisition Three Stock Performance

Shares of KIIIU stock remained flat at $9.99 on Monday. 96,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,967. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $10.01.

Kismet Acquisition Three Company Profile

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

