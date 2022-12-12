Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 103,672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,464,645 shares.The stock last traded at $11.34 and had previously closed at $11.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBH shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sally Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $962.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.88 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 83.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBH. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the first quarter worth about $45,611,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,747.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,857,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,402,000 after buying an additional 1,756,714 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $18,270,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $10,162,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 18.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,590,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,794,000 after buying an additional 558,630 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG). The SBS segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, styling tools, skin and nail care products, cosmetics, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals through retail stores and digital platforms.

