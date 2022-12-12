Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $40.60

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.60 and last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.

Samsung Electronics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 3.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.60 and its 200-day moving average is $51.23.

Samsung Electronics Company Profile

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers.

