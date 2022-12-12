Sander Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 31,702 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sander Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,551 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 31,702 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 11.5% of Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Adobe by 10.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 165,672 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,646,000 after buying an additional 16,028 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in Adobe by 458.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 9,085 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 168.2% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,327,056,000 after buying an additional 22,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4.3% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,043 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.96.

Insider Activity

Adobe Trading Up 1.1 %

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $334.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $155.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $675.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $315.52 and a 200-day moving average of $359.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.