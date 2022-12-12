Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €28.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.00 ($29.47) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RNO. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($32.63) price objective on Renault in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($37.89) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($33.68) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($45.26) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($42.11) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Renault Stock Performance

Shares of EPA:RNO opened at €34.41 ($36.22) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €32.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €28.93. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($77.59) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($106.00).

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

