Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target to $76.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to $76.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.67. 45,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,980. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 723,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,247,000 after buying an additional 19,657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

