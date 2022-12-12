Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Up 371.4% in November

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 371.4% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 356,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Santos Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SSLZY traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 288,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,741. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10. Santos has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $6.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Santos in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Santos Company Profile

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and the Asia Pacific. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia.

