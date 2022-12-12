SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($94.74) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($121.05) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($116.84) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €116.00 ($122.11) target price on SAP in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($115.79) price target on SAP in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($121.05) target price on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

SAP Stock Performance

SAP stock opened at €102.34 ($107.73) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77. SAP has a 1 year low of €79.58 ($83.77) and a 1 year high of €125.40 ($132.00). The company has a market cap of $119.70 billion and a PE ratio of 37.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is €97.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is €91.76.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

