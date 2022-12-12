Sara Bay Financial Acquires 142 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Schubert & Co increased its position in Broadcom by 77.4% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 53.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $544.76. 35,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,365,395. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $486.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $506.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.00.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

