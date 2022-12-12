Sara Bay Financial Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sara Bay Financial trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,884 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 0.5% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1,352.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,069,082. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $115.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.