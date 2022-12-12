Sara Bay Financial Invests $279,000 in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,969,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,426,000 after buying an additional 186,824 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,022,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,645,000 after acquiring an additional 150,987 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,454,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,678,000 after acquiring an additional 174,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,886,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,966,000 after purchasing an additional 668,800 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 11.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,309,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,506,000 after purchasing an additional 875,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,591. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LHX traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $216.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,749. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.33.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.78%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Raymond James downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $276.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.64.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

