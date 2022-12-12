Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.30. 33,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,514,441. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.25.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

