Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock remained flat at $346.75 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,317. The business has a fifty day moving average of $327.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $112.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus cut their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price target (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.19.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

