Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,012 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises approximately 1.2% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,057 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,542,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,178 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 43.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,261,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,440,000 after purchasing an additional 994,122 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $124,937,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2,467.5% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 834,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,977,000 after buying an additional 802,427 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $168.36. 10,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,661,422. The stock has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.85. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $186.50.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,047 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,904 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

