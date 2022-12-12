Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Purchases 180 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,218 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in NVIDIA by 121.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $35,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.3 %

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $170.57. 154,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,980,152. The company has a market cap of $424.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $313.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

