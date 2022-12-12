Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 560 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,918 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 2.1% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,906,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,177 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,252,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,439,881,000 after purchasing an additional 565,475 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,363,917,000 after acquiring an additional 218,683 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,925,104 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,187,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,412,794 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,022,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.46. The stock had a trading volume of 15,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,593,048. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.68. The company has a market cap of $189.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

