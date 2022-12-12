Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Goepper Burkhardt LLC

Goepper Burkhardt LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the period. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.67. 93,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,514,212. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.51. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $39.60.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

