Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Goepper Burkhardt LLC

Goepper Burkhardt LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,353 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 10.8% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $15,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.28. 5,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,738. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $83.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.46.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.