Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $141.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.90.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $110.50 on Thursday. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $117.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.11 and a 200-day moving average of $96.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after buying an additional 491,167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Science Applications International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,210,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $460,775,000 after acquiring an additional 68,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,486,000 after purchasing an additional 94,874 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,783,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $337,462,000 after purchasing an additional 31,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,070,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,832,000 after purchasing an additional 636,805 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

