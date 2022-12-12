Scotiabank Boosts Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Price Target to C$39.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

LRCDF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.13.

OTCMKTS:LRCDF remained flat at $24.73 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.25. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $35.62.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

