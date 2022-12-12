SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on SecureWorks from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SecureWorks from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $11.50.
SecureWorks Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $552.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.89. SecureWorks has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23.
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.
