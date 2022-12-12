SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on SecureWorks from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SecureWorks from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $11.50.

SecureWorks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $552.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.89. SecureWorks has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SecureWorks

SecureWorks Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCWX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 4.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SecureWorks by 16.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 224,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 32,343 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in SecureWorks in the first quarter worth about $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SecureWorks by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SecureWorks in the first quarter worth about $1,470,000. 10.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

