Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Short Interest Down 68.0% in November

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sega Sammy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SGAMY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.38. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.69. Sega Sammy has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $4.79.

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $608.25 million during the quarter.

Sega Sammy Company Profile

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment content, and resort businesses. The company operates through Entertainment Contents, Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, and Resort segments. It develops pachislot machines and provides machines for the pachinko business; offers entertainment-related content and services, including consumer and arcade games, toys, and animation, and develops and sell amusement machines and animated films; and develops and operates hotels, entertainment and commercial facilities, and casinos.

