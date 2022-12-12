Serum (SRM) Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Serum (SRM) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Serum has a total market capitalization of $28.07 million and approximately $18.61 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Serum has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One Serum coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001309 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Serum Profile

Serum’s launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

