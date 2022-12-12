Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Short Interest Up 250.0% in November

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Servotronics from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of Nicholas D. Trbovich Estate sold 294,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $3,300,001.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Servotronics Stock Performance

Servotronics Company Profile

Shares of Servotronics stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $10.80. 19,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,454. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 million, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Servotronics has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $14.90.

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

