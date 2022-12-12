SES AI (NYSE:SES) Shares Gap Up to $3.80

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.80, but opened at $3.99. SES AI shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 1,198 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SES shares. Cowen started coverage on SES AI in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on SES AI in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on SES AI in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00.

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, insider Hong Gan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $67,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,567.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hong Gan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $67,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,567.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rohit Makharia sold 82,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $411,267.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,265.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,708 shares of company stock valued at $913,970 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SES AI by 681.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,959,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,483,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556,507 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SES AI by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,115,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,323,000 after acquiring an additional 584,043 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in SES AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,817,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at $10,851,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in SES AI by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 313,912 shares during the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

