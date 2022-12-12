SES AI (NYSE:SES) Shares Gap Up to $3.80

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.80, but opened at $3.99. SES AI shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 1,198 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SES shares. Cowen started coverage on SES AI in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SES AI in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of SES AI in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.00.

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other SES AI news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 16,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $88,617.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,517,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,242,213.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SES AI news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 16,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $88,617.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,517,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,242,213.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hong Gan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 279,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,567.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,708 shares of company stock worth $913,970.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

