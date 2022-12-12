Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 190.9% from the November 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVNDY traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.40. 55,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,312. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.87. The company has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Seven & i has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $26.23.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter. Seven & i had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 8.67%.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others.

